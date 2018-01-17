Joyce centre at Mohawk College two-thirds complete

The $54.25-million Joyce Centre for Partnership and Innovation at Mohawk College is taking shape, but will not be completed by April as originally forecast.
“If I had to pick a number right now, we’d be a couple of weeks behind schedule, but on something this large that’s almost inconsequential,” said Tony Cupido, chief building facilities officer at Mohawk.
He said the project, which began in November 2016, is about two-thirds complete.
“The superstructure, as we would call it, is done.”
Cupido said the five-storey, 95,000-square-foot building will be open for students by September.
“That’s not even an issue,” he said.
The large crane that dominated the local skyline was taken down in one day during the first week of January. Cupido said the contractor has told the college the project should be “substantially complete” by May 18, which means they can take possession and start moving in while crews continue with the finishing touches.
The building will feature a variety of classrooms and a 4,000-square-foot collaboratory or meeting space.
While the wet summer slowed work on the project, Cupido said, warm and dry conditions through most of September enabled crews to make up for much of the lost time.
The recent spell of frigid temperatures also hampered work on the north side of the building, along Fennell Avenue, which has yet to be enclosed.
Cupido said the north side should be sealed off in a couple of weeks, while on the south side the facility is enclosed and the heat is on.
The building is expected to be self-sufficient when it comes to electricity, using solar panels and heating and cooling via a geothermal system. Cupido said solar panels have been installed on the roofs of A and J wings at the campus and they continue to be installed on H wing.
“There’s no fuel to this building,” Cupido noted. “There are no furnaces, there are no boilers.”
The new building will have a natural gas-powered generator to back up the solar-geo-thermal system and the building will be able to access hydro from the public power grid if needed.
“On a typical day, we will not need grid power,” said Cupido, who noted the system should produce enough surplus electricity to power some of the other buildings on campus.
Cupido said the Joyce Centre will be the first institutional building of its kind in the province to feature self-sustained energy, which means students, staff and faculty will have to be more energy-conscious and change the way they do things. That includes powering up their laptop computers and cellphones before they enter the building.
“There won’t be as many (electrical) plugs in this building,” said Cupido.
He said the centre will feature an efficient lighting system where the lights and fans will go on and off automatically when someone enters or leaves a room.
He said college staff will start being trained on the new HVAC system in May and they will likely start moving equipment and furniture into the centre over the summer.
