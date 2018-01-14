Hamilton Centre Tories acclaim Dionne Duncan to take on NDP leader Andrea Horwath

The Hamilton Centre Progressive Conservative provincial riding association acclaimed Dr. Dionne Duncan as its choice to carry the party’s banner into the June election against NDP leader and MPP Andrea Horwath.
“This is an honour. This is a happy day,” said Duncan, 44, who is from Mississauga, but will be relocating to Hamilton soon, told over 20 people Jan. 14 at the Hamilton Public Library, including Esther Pauls, the Tory candidate for Hamilton Mountain and former Burlington Tory MPP Jane McKenna, who is seeking to reclaim her position in the Ontario Legislature, along with her friends and family.
Duncan, who graduated with a PhD in Health Policy Management from the University of Toronto, is attempting to unseat Hamilton Centre MPP and NDP leader Andrea Horwath who has represented most of the area since 2004 after winning a byelection. In the 2014 election she easily won re-election collecting 18,699 votes, compared with the Liberal candidate Donna Tiqui-Shebib’s 8,450 votes and the Tory candidate John Vail who had 5,136 votes.
The Liberals have yet to select their candidate for Hamilton Centre.
Duncan, who isn’t deterred by past political results, said despite the positive economic numbers the Liberals have been talking about with unemployment unseen since the 1970s, Hamiltonians are not experiencing it.
Statistics Canada, in its monthly report released early in January, 2018, found the jobless rate fell to 5.7 per cent, the lowest mark since 1976. Ontario hit the 5.5 per cent unemployment rate for December, 2017, creating 176,000 jobs during the year, double the growth rate recorded in each of the previous two years. It stated that Hamilton’s unemployment rate – which includes Burlington and Grimsby - was 4.6 per cent for January 2018.
She said those low unemployment figures are for Toronto and Ottawa, but they don’t reflect the difficult times impacting areas outside Toronto such as southwestern Ontario or the northern portion of the province.
“We need a policy that covers all the people at all levels of the province,” she said, such as addressing job development to “invigorate the workforce.”
“I love Hamilton,” said Duncan, who has family that lives in the city. “I see a lot of hope in Hamilton. I see a lot of spirit in Hamilton.”
But, she said, Hamiltonians also have problems within the community that have been forgotten or ignored.
Duncan, who is entering politics for the first time, said Hamilton and Ontario have a “health care crisis” with patients sitting in hallways for days waiting for a room or a physician.
“Why? Because nobody is handling the issue properly,” she said.
She supports the minimum wage, but only if it is increased to $15 per hour on a gradual basis. The Liberals are proposing to add another dollar to the $14 per hour minimum wage on Jan. 1, 2019. The Tories have stated they would ease the increase over a number of years.
Duncan said the increase to $14 from $11.60 on Jan. 1, 2018 was “too fast, too soon.” She said the result is part-time employees in the restaurant business, such as at Tim Hortons, are feeling the brunt of employers having to recoup their higher labour costs in other ways.
“I don’t think it was thought out,” she said. “(The increase) needs to make sense.”
Locally, Duncan supports Tory leader Patrick Brown’s decision to provide the $1 billion in capital funding to Hamilton for its light-rail transit system, but only if the city wants it.
But for Hamilton Centre residents and businesses, who will feel the brunt of the project’s construction when it is scheduled to begin in 2019, Duncan said they need to be heard.
“There are issues,” she said. “You can’t just come with a band aid solution. They need a voice.”
Duncan, who is of Guyanese decent, and is the general manager of the Markham African Caribbean Canadian Association, said she has been a Tory since the days of supporting former Tory MPP Isabel Bassett, who served from 1995 to 1999 and former Ontario premier Bill Davis.
She praised Brown for venturing into Ontario’s diverse communities since becoming the party’s leader and seeking their support.
“Nobody went to them over the years,” she said. “Nobody asked for their opinion.”
As a woman of colour she wanted to “show the party has multiply backgrounds (and) different types of people,” said Duncan.
“I’m glad the P.C. party recognizes a face like mine. It’s different from the past. I too am the face of the party.”
