Another record year for Hamilton construction

Nearly $1.4 billion worth of building permits were issued in Hamilton in 2017.

The 8,621 permits issued represented a value of $1.364 billion, a record for the city.

“With respect to the annual totals, for the sixth consecutive year and seventh time in the past eight years, construction activity within the City of Hamilton reached the $1-billion mark,” chief building official Ed VanderWindt noted in his monthly report.

Residential construction accounted for about 59 per cent of the total.

In the past three years, the value of industrial, commercial and institutional permits has increased nearly 67 per cent, said VanderWindt, while residential permits are up 5.4 per cent.

In 2016, the 8,987 permits issued amounted to $1.06 billion.

