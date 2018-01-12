Smoke alarms, fire plans save lives, reminds Hamilton fire chief

Following the deaths of two adults and two children in an Oshawa house fire, the Hamilton fire department is reminding everyone about the need for smoke alarms and fire plans in every home.

Ontario law mandates working smoke alarms on every storey of a home and outside of all sleeping areas, fire Chief David Cunliffe said in a press release.

It is also important to ensure that all residents have practised a home fire escape plan with everyone in their home, he added.

As has been the case in Hamilton with some recent fatal fires, it was determined there were no working smoke alarms in the Oshawa fire.

“A working smoke alarm will provide you and your family with the early warning necessary in order to safely escape a fire in your home,” said Cunliffe.

Just as important, he said, is making sure everyone in your home knows exactly what to do before a fire occurs. He advised practising a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home. Everyone should know two ways out of each room, if possible.

“In most cases, the loss of life in a house fire is preventable,” said Cunliffe. “I am asking all residents to ensure they have working smoke alarms in their residence by testing their smoke alarms today.”

For information on fire safety, call 905-546-2424, ext. 1380, on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or see hamilton.ca/fire.

