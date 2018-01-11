Hamilton police on hunt for Ancaster bank robbery suspect

Hamilton police are on the lookout for a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery at a bank in Ancaster on Jan. 10.

Const. Jerome Stewart says a man entered the CIBC branch at 30 Wilson St. W. just before 2:30 p.m. and produced a note demanding cash from a bank teller.

He obtained “an undisclosed amount of Canadian currency” before fleeing the scene, he said.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s, six foot and unshaven with a thin build. He was wearing sunglasses, a black hoodie, yellow jacket, grey pants, black boots and gloves.