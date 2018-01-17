John Sheehan is Mountain Legion’s Mr. Fix-it

For John Sheehan, there is always something to do at the Mountain Legion.

“I fix the sinks when they plug up,” said Sheehan.

The 80-year-old Dofasco retiree and Branch 163 volunteer is the first person members turn to when some minor plumbing or electrical work needs to get done.

“It’s a pastime,” said Sheehan, who has received recognition certificates for his work from the Royal Canadian Legion’s provincial office and from Hamilton Mountain MPP Monique Taylor.

He recently installed a plastic barrier to protect the metal bars on the railing from getting scratched by tables and chairs and a 75-inch flat-screen television in the lounge on the first floor.

During the Christmas period he helps sell tickets for the turkey roll draws and every Friday he puts the oil in the kitchen fryer for the fish and chips dinner.

Originally from Surrey, P.E.I., the east Mountain resident said he started attending the Limeridge Road East Legion with friends in the late 1980s and soon began helping maintenance man Norm Wilson.

Sheehan said he became the Legion’s Mr. Fix-it about 15 years ago after Wilson died.

“John does everything we ask of him,” said Shirley Beaton, president of Branch 163. “The other day I had him up on the second floor fixing part of the roof.”

“It’s volunteers like John that keep our Legion going,” she said.