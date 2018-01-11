Eco park creation top priority for Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin

Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin recently talked about transit, improving education and providing funding for new infrastructure projects across the city. But his main priority for the next year is laying the ground work to expand the Cootes to Escarpment Eco Park system.

“That’s my number 1 issue,” said McMeekin in a recent interview. “Climate change is the single most important issue we have. You may think globally, but you want to act locally.”

McMeekin has been trying to make the eco park dream of connecting thousands of hectares of protected green space between the Niagara Escarpment and Cootes Paradise’s wetlands into an urban park a reality. He confirmed he has partnered with Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi to create an urban biosphere from Cootes to the Niagara Escarpment.

Tassi said a joint report has already been presented to Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna and she has reached out to Burlington Liberal MP Karina Gould for assistance.

Last year the Royal Botanical Gardens purchased two critical properties in Dundas for the park system at a cost of $1.7 million. It took two years to negotiate in a complicated discussion that involved a number of municipalities, conservation authorities, the RBG, the Hamilton Naturalists Club, Friends of the Greenbelt and the Hamilton Community Foundation. The 10 local governments and nonprofit organizations in the Burlington-Hamilton area at the southwestern end of Lake Ontario own or manage almost 1,900 hectares of natural lands.

The Cootes to Niagara Escarpment system is the “most biologically rich areas of Canada” and is home to nearly a quarter of the country’s wild plants and more than 50 species at risk. It is also the last intact ecological connection between Lake Ontario wetlands and the Niagara Escarpment.

The eco park system, which was created in June 2013, includes Cootes Paradise Heritage lands, Borer’s-Rock Chapel Heritage lands, Clappison-Grindstone Heritage lands, Waterdown-Sassafra Woods Heritage lands, Lower Grindstone Heritage lands and the Burlington Heights Heritage lands.

“I hope people are not focusing only on land securement by the partner agencies in the eco park system,” said Dr. David Galbraith, Royal Botanical Gardens' head of science and a McMaster professor. “This is important for further protecting ecological corridors between the individual protected areas owned by the partner agencies.”

Galbraith said the park is necessary for ecological restoration, education and development of better recreational linkages, such as trails among partner properties.

McMeekin said funding estimates to create the park, which would include land acquisition, are between $25 million to $30 million over five years.