Dundas bridge replacement recommended for public review

A report recommending that the plan to replace the existing King Street West bridge — near Dundas District lofts — in its current location be filed for a 30-day public review was scheduled to go to the Monday, Jan. 15, public works committee meeting.

As previously reported by the Dundas Star News, city staff changed its original preferred alternative of realigning King Street West through, and building a new bridge in, Fishers Mill Park to the option of replacing the bridge in its current location.

According to the report, the new bridge will include "additional active transportation facilities" and notes the city's cycling master plan identifies a proposed cycling route in that location, and states current city policy calls for sidewalks on both sides of a road.

The report states the replacement bridge's configuration will be similar to the current bridge.

