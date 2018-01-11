Dundas post office tower among heritage attributes recommended for protection

The interior and exterior of the Dundas post office clock and bell tower at 104 King St. W. are among more than 13 heritage attributes recommended for protection under the Ontario Heritage Act.

A heritage planning staff report supporting official heritage designation of the 105-year-old building goes to Hamilton's municipal heritage committee for approval on Jan. 18.

Originally considered in 2011, the post office building's designation was put on hold while renovations were completed. It subsequently became home to several businesses, including Village Bakery, Ellenoire and a number of offices.

Planning staff's recommendation, if approved by the heritage committee, needs further approval from the city's planning committee and full city council.