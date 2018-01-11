Ontario Municipal Board gives green light to Wilson Street 19-unit condominium development

The Ontario Municipal Board has upheld the appeal of a developer to build a 19-unit condominium development on Wilson Street in Ancaster.

Sharyn Vincent, chair of the OMB that heard the appeal last fall in Dundas, states the proposed development by Sonoma Homes on the 4,473-square-metre triangle-shaped property at 125 Wilson St. and Dalley Drive “conforms to and implements the (official plan) intensification goals adopted in conformity with the Provincial Policy Statement, by adding range and mix of housing forms in an area designated for intensification.”

In her nine-page decision released Dec. 29, 2017, Vincent stated the proposal also conforms to the city’s community nodes policy by “adding to the existing range of built forms, enriching the urban streetscape.”

Vincent dismissed the city’s planning witness, Allan Ramsay, a land use planner, that it would have an “adverse” impact to the surrounding properties. Adjacent to the condominium development, there are plans for another residential project to be built.