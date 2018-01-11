Ontario Municipal Board gives green light to Wilson Street 19-unit condominium development

The Ontario Municipal Board has upheld the appeal of a developer to build a 19-unit condominium development on Wilson Street in Ancaster.
Sharyn Vincent, chair of the OMB that heard the appeal last fall in Dundas, states the proposed development by Sonoma Homes on the 4,473-square-metre triangle-shaped property at 125 Wilson St. and Dalley Drive “conforms to and implements the (official plan) intensification goals adopted in conformity with the Provincial Policy Statement, by adding range and mix of housing forms in an area designated for intensification.”
In her nine-page decision released Dec. 29, 2017, Vincent stated the proposal also conforms to the city’s community nodes policy by “adding to the existing range of built forms, enriching the urban streetscape.”
Vincent dismissed the city’s planning witness, Allan Ramsay, a land use planner, that it would have an “adverse” impact to the surrounding properties. Adjacent to the condominium development, there are plans for another residential project to be built.
The city’s planning officials had recommended support for the project.
The Ancaster Community Council supported the condominium development with few complaints.
Vincent stated as well that Sonoma Homes followed the city’s own urban design which “adopts the overarching principle that new development shall serve to maintain and support existing character, or create and promote the evolution of the character in areas where transformations are appropriate and planned.”
The hearing chair stated the 19-unit development conforms to the city’s official plan policies.
Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, along with the city’s planning committee and council, voted against the rezoning application for the three-storey development.
City staff argued at the hearing the proposal is “not compatible” with existing and future uses in the surrounding area, and therefor “fails to conform with (the) official plan.”
Ferguson, who originally supported Sonoma Homes’ proposal to build a medical office on the property, said he rejected the project because of the 10 variances the developer requested from the city. A few of the variances requested included increased lot coverage, decreased setbacks, reduced landscaping requirements, fewer parking spaces and a 50 per cent density increase.
“I worked hard to get it done right,” said Ferguson last year. “I thought we were all very pleased with the end result. They subsequently abandoned it and went to this residential application.
Sonoma Homes dropped its plans for a medical office because there were “no offers” for the plan.
The developer took issue with Ferguson’s comments at the time and appealed to the city’s integrity commissioner. In his decision, George Rust-D’Eye dismissed the complaint.
The property contains a hydro corridor along Dalley Drive that confines the proposal to a certain portion of the land. The land also has a woodlot and mature trees.
The developer has proposed to have 31 underground parking spots and seven above-ground spaces. City staff had recommended the development needed 45 spots.
David Premi, architect and principal of DPAI, described the development as a “gateway building” into downtown Ancaster.
“This will be a very high-quality building,” he told members of the Ancaster Community Council in December 2016. “It is Ancaster style.”
Area residents were opposed to the development, arguing it was too intense for the community, while traffic would increase on local roads.
