A secondary plan for the Dundas Community Node will not be completed in 2018, as originally stated in the City of Hamilton’s business plan.

Instead, community planning manager Christine Newbold said on Jan. 9, background work and preparation begins this year – with completion of the plan guiding future development across a large swath of central Dundas at least 18 months to two years away.

“We will be clarifying the information in the business plan on-line and I do apologize for the confusion,” Newbold said. “The current focus is on updating the urban design guidelines for the Dundas Node area. Policy changes may be necessary to ensure that future development in the Dundas Node area complies with those guidelines.”

Planning department senior project manager Edward John is overseeing the review of urban design guidelines in the Dundas planning node.

"I will be coordinating with the ward councilor to schedule some public open houses to review the information, hopefully towards the end of the month and February," John said.

The area included in the community node – and affected by the future secondary plan – is not completely clear. However, a recent development proposal appealed to the Ontario Municipal Board at 71 Main St., across from Dundas town hall, was argued by the applicant to be within the node, and therefore subject to greater intensification. Planning staff supported that argument.

The vaguely defined node is identified with an oval shape on the city's rudimentary urban structure plan map. Not all streets are shown on the map, but the node appears to stretch approximately from Market Street in the west, up to Sydenham and Alma streets to the north, east to Dundas and Thorpe Streets, and south to Governor's Road and Ogilvie Street. It appears to include large section of King Street east and west, and Hatt Street, within those vague boundaries.

Community planning project manager Alissa Mahood said more detailed boundaries for the node will be established through the secondary plan process.

The full 18 month to two year process will apparently include several opportunities for community consultation and feedback.

