Documentary maker hosts Q&A at Lincoln Alexander Day celebration

A documentary about Lincoln Alexander will be screened at the downtown theatre named after him on Jan. 21, the day where Canada's first black Member of Parliament is recognized nationally each year.

It’s part of a celebration that runs 2-5 p.m. at the Lincoln Alexander Center located at 160 King Street East.

After the film, A Linc in Time, director Nicole Brooks will participate in a question-and-answer session about Linc’s legacy.

There will also be a showcase of the Hon. Lincoln Alexander memorabilia collected over the years which is co-ordinated by his granddaughter, Erika Alexander.