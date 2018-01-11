Hamilton school trustees get first raise since 2014’s pay cut

After taking a pay cut at the start of their term, Hamilton public school trustees are getting their first raise since 2014 thanks to a modest rise in enrolment.

A provincial regulation sets a base pay of $5,900 per trustee and then uses a formula to calculate an additional amount based on a board’s average daily number of students.

The latest enrolment, for the 2016-17 school year, is 48,244 – up from 46,668 in 2014, when the outgoing board of trustees set the pay for this term.

As a result, incumbent trustees will now get $13,575 per year, an increase of $252 or 1.89 per cent.

The board’s chair gets an additional $5,000 and five cents per student, while the vice-chair gets $2,500 extra and 2.5 per student, as provided by the regulation.

This means Todd White will earn $20,987 – up by $331 or 1.6 per cent – and Alex Johnstone will get $17,281, an increase of $292 or 1.7 per cent.

Trustees on the board’s governance committee unanimously approved the new rates without debate following a brief staff presentation at their Jan. 8 meeting. The raises are retroactive to Dec. 1, 2017.

Heather Miller, officer of trustee services, said the regulation allows boards to also pay $50 per meeting for four committees stipulated by the Education Act.

But she said previous boards of trustees opted against the attendance amount because it doesn’t apply to seven other committees.

“They wanted it to be across the board that you go to that committee because you’re interested in being on that committee, not because you’re getting an amount for attendance,” she said.