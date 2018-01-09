Hamilton Police Board Chair Lloyd Ferguson suspended three weeks for “unfortunate” comments

Hamilton police services board chair Lloyd Ferguson was suspended from the board for three weeks, by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission and issued a public apology to Coun. Matthew Green for “unfortunate” comments he made about carding and street checks last year on CHML.

In a statement released Jan. 9, the day after his suspension was completed, Ferguson said he “let my passion for policing and public safety and my utmost respect for the hardworking men and women of the Hamilton Police Service overshadow my duties as a member of the Board. For this I apologize to Matthew Green.”

Associate chair of the commission, Stephen Jovanovic, stated the penalty for Ferguson, which was approved under a joint submission by both parties, was “reasonable (and) will preserve the public confidence in this proceeding…”

Jovanovic stated that Ferguson admitted responsibility, and expressed remorse for his conduct.

Ferguson has been chair of the board since Jan. 2014. He was appointed to the board July 2013.

Green, the Ward 3 councillor, who was stopped by a Hamilton Police Service office in April 2016, filed a complaint in August to the Ontario Civilian Police Commission over Ferguson’s comments that were made during a radio interview with Bill Kelly. The commission launched the investigation in December.

In two appearances on CHML, June 14 and 19 Ferguson took issue with the elimination of street checks conducted by police officers, arguing it would make Hamilton less safe, and curtailing police officers ability to talk to the public.

He went on to incorporate Green’s allegations about a street check that happened in downtown when an officer stopped the councillor. Ferguson stated that “we had one situation and I can’t talk about it but it involves a city councillor and that is going before adjudication. But it ended up in the officer being — having charges placed against him for doing his job.”

Green was stopped and questioned by Const. Andrew Pfeifer. He was charged with discreditable conduct under the Police Services Act on the allegation he was “engaging in an arbitrary and unjustified street check” of Green.

The hearing is ongoing pending a decision by the hearing officer.