One big project on tap for Ward 10 in 2018

Coun. Maria Pearson says there’s one capital project on the to do list for Ward 10 this year.

The rehabilitation of Barton Street between Grays and Green roads is expected to take place in early June or July at a cost of $1,080,000 and will entail base repairs and resurfacing.

Pearson said she’s been pushing for the repair of Barton along the stretch for years.

“It is in horrendous, horrendous shape,” she said. “There’s a residential component on the south side and then the industrial certainly on the north side, with transport trucks using it to get into the businesses on Arvin (Avenue), so with all the bumps and the uneven areas it is very noisy. I know (the work) will be a bit of an inconvenience, but it’s a little bit of pain for a lot of gain.”

Pearson said along with the major project, there also will be ongoing sidewalk and roadwork throughout the ward.

The routine work will include the rehabilitation of broken or cracked sidewalk slabs, curbs and driveway aprons and will be done on a priority basis with locations, timelines and costs to be determined.

Pearson said there are a lot of “deficiencies” in sidewalks in the ward, with many being more than 30 years old.

“It’s when you get whole stretches in neighbourhoods, that’s where the problem comes in because it’s not a simple thing of replacing all of them, it’s just too costly,” she said, adding there’s a general pot of money for repairs for each ward every year. “So my staff are being very diligent in reviewing the issue. We’re going through all the stuff that was done last year, what’s outstanding and where we are for this year.”

Pearson has had a capital project completed in Ward 10 each year since being elected in 2003 and is hoping to continue that streak moving forward.

She’ll be seeking re-election for the new Ward 10 in October. The current ward boundary ends at about Fruitland Road; the revamped one will extend into Winona to the Grimsby border come December.