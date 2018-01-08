Hamilton's new ward boundaries could spell the end for area rating

Ward 11 Coun. Brenda Johnson fears Hamilton’s new ward boundaries could force rural residents to pay more for things like recreation and public transit, without receiving the full benefit of those services.

For years, rural residents with limited access to city services have benefited from area rating, a system in which taxpayers only pay for the services they receive in their area. In the Fruitland and Winona areas, currently part of Ward 11, residents receive limited public transit in the form of buses travelling as far east as Highway 8 and Jones Road, or TransCab service to Winona.

Johnson said without area rating, residents receiving partial services could end up paying the full costs.

Johnson said the potential end of area rating was one of the main reasons she voted to appeal the new ward boundaries that were recently imposed by the Ontario Municipal Board.

Johnson, who lives in Winona, still plans to defend her seat in this fall’s municipal election, despite the fact that her Winona home will fall outside the new Ward 11 boundaries.

Johnson said she supported dividing the current Ward 11, which includes Winona, Glanbrook and part of upper Stoney Creek, between three wards. But Johnson favoured a council-backed compromise that would have maintained seven suburban wards, instead of six.

“Area rating is very important to those who don’t receive services,” said Johnson.

Johnson noted the new council that takes office in December will include nine urban councillors and six suburban representatives. Currently there are seven suburban and eight urban councillors, with the mayor holding a decisive vote on the most polarizing issues.

With suburban councillors officially outnumbered, Johnson fears area rating will be one of the first things to go.

Johnson is also concerned new urban/suburban dynamics will mute the voices of rural Hamiltonians. Although smaller in population, Johnson said rural wards play a key role in Hamilton’s annual $1.2-billion agricultural sector, while also supporting thousands of spinoff jobs.