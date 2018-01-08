Ward 11 Coun. Brenda Johnson looks for progress on key goals before fall election

Brenda Johnson knows that after the next municipal election, she will no longer represent the Winona area, even if she successfully defends her Ward 11 seat.

Johnson, first elected to council in 2010, is still working on some key initiatives before the new ward boundaries take effect in December.

One of the top priorities will be ensuring the continued growth of the Winona Community Centre at the site of the former Winona Elementary School. The centre celebrated its second anniversary on Jan. 6.

Johnson said programs like pickleball and the Ontario Early Years Centre are helping to make the Winona site one of the city’s busiest community centres.

“We need to find out more about the programs,” said Johnson, whose children attended the former Winona Elementary School. Johnson oversaw the city’s efforts to purchase the closed school in 2015.

Looking ahead to future growth in the area, envisioned through the Fruitland-Winona secondary plan, Johnson hopes to potentially see a second community centre added to the area. According to current city plans, a recreation centre has been identified for the area just east of Jones Road.

While that could mean closing and relocating the current Winona Road community centre, Johnson hopes to have two locations available to serve a growing population.

Also in the short term, Johnson is closing in a funding source to complete the sidewalks leading to the Winona Crossing development and nearby neighbourhoods bordering Fifty and Winona roads.

“It’s just a matter now of getting council to OK a funding source,” she said.

Johnson said the city owns some property in the area that could be sold to fund the sidewalk expansions. She previously estimated the cost at $400,000.