Ian Thompson shifts focus to Ward 10 in Hamilton election

After previously declaring his intentions to run in Ward 11, Ian Thompson now plans to run in the newly-revamped Ward 10 in the upcoming municipal election.

Following a decision released last month by the Ontario Municipal Board, ward boundaries are changing throughout Hamilton for the next election. In eastern Stoney Creek, neighbourhoods east of Fruitland Road, including Winona, will shift from Ward 11, currently held by Brenda Johnson, to Ward 10.

For Thompson, a McNeilly Road resident, that means he will be casting a ballot in Ward 10, rather than 11 on Oct. 22. It also means he’ll be taking on longtime incumbent councillor Maria Pearson, rather than Johnson.

“I believe I should run where I live,” Thompson said in an interview. “I’m going to be running in Ward 10.”