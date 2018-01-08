Ian Thompson shifts focus to Ward 10 in Hamilton election

After previously declaring his intentions to run in Ward 11, Ian Thompson now plans to run in the newly-revamped Ward 10 in the upcoming municipal election.
Following a decision released last month by the Ontario Municipal Board, ward boundaries are changing throughout Hamilton for the next election. In eastern Stoney Creek, neighbourhoods east of Fruitland Road, including Winona, will shift from Ward 11, currently held by Brenda Johnson, to Ward 10.
For Thompson, a McNeilly Road resident, that means he will be casting a ballot in Ward 10, rather than 11 on Oct. 22. It also means he’ll be taking on longtime incumbent councillor Maria Pearson, rather than Johnson.
“I believe I should run where I live,” Thompson said in an interview. “I’m going to be running in Ward 10.”
The nomination period does not officially open until May 1.
Thompson said there are large commonalities between Wards 10 and 11. He plans to focus on areas he sees as underserved, while addressing increases in vehicle crime, speeding, poor road conditions and high property taxes.
“There is a lot of appetite for change,” said Thompson.
A teacher by trade, Thompson lives in Winona with his wife, Melissa and their three children Fiona, 11, Anthony, eight, and Nathan, six.
Thompson has previously worked for Liberal MPPs Dominic Agostino and Judy Marsales. He also served as a public school board trustee for two terms.
