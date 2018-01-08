Conservative MP David Sweet talks infrastructure funding, help for farmers, marijuana delay

Hamilton Conservative MP David Sweet is spending more time on social media disputing Liberal politicians’ infrastructure announcements that were actually made when the Conservatives were in government.
Recently, Liberal MP Filomena Tassi touted her government providing the city with over $200 million in funding projects since the party was elected in late 2015 pointing to the $46.3 million for the $140 million Randle Reef cleanup; the $457,000 in Canada 150 grant for the Ancaster Aquatic Centre, and the $31 million funding for 16 projects at the Woodward Avenue Sewage Treatment Plant.
Sweet, who had been the Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale Conservative MP until winning the revised riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in 2015, said in an interview at his New Year’s levee Jan. 7 at Binbrook Memorial Hall, that all of those funding projects had been announced when his government was in power.
“I spend time on social media correcting the record. Randle Reef is the one I focus on,” he said. “I was recruited (to the project) by Mike Wallace (former Burlington Conservative MP), because I thought it was important for Hamilton.”
He said regardless of your political affiliation, the Randle Reef project is essential for the community.
Former Environment Minister Peter Kent announced in 2012 during a ceremony in Hamilton the Conservatives were increasing its contribution for the project from $30 million to $46.3 million.
Sweet, who was holding his annual event in a refurbished Memorial Hall that recently opened after undergoing $1.3 million in renovations partially financed by the Conservative government’s Canadian 150 grant, points to the current Hamilton Liberal MPs and questions what projects they have brought to the city.
Instead of talking about funding that has already been announced, Sweet wants them to solve current issues, such as cleaning up Highway 403 to make it easier for Hamiltonians to travel to Toronto.
“That is the biggest issue,” he said.
Sweet said he represents an area where the majority of Hamilton’s farms are located, yet the Liberals have yet to introduce an agricultural policy to assist farm-related issues.
“Agriculture is a $1 billion in gross domestic product industry for the City of Hamilton,” said Sweet.
He remains “concerned” about the direction the North American Free Trade Agreement is moving. Even though United States President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the 20-year-old trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, negotiations among the three parties are continuing into 2018.
Many people in the agriculture sector have voiced concerns that placing the profitable agreement in jeopardy is dangerous because of the industry’s slim margins.
“This is a big concern to us,” said Sweet. “But the Liberals have told us nothing about NAFTA.”
Sweet is also encouraging the Liberals to delay implementing their plan to legalize recreational marijuana prior to the July 1 date that has been talked about. The House of Commons approved it, while the Senate is now examining the legislation.
He said there are “grave concerns” about how the Liberals will roll out the policy and the rules, especially how to protect vulnerable youths with mental health issues from purchasing cannabis, remains suspect.
Sweet has a personal connection to the issue after his daughter, Lara, took her own life at the age of 23 last August. She had mental health issues that were compounded by addictions that included using crack cocaine.
“It’s personal with me when it comes to youths having mental health issues and are using drugs,” he said. “The Liberals have no plan how to keep it away from these youths. Why is there a rush?”
The federal government has maintained it will legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to back away from it late last year in a television interview when he said “it won’t be July 1” but will occur “next summer.”
Yet a question and answer page on the legalization legislation posted last April on the federal government’s website states Ottawa expects to “bring the law into effect by July 1 at the latest.”
A number of provinces, including Quebec, have asked for a delay arguing the deadline is unrealistic.
Hamilton Conservative MP David Sweet is spending more time on social media disputing Liberal politicians’ infrastructure announcements that were actually made when the Conservatives were in government.
Recently, Liberal MP Filomena Tassi touted her government providing the city with over $200 million in funding projects since the party was elected in late 2015 pointing to the $46.3 million for the $140 million Randle Reef cleanup; the $457,000 in Canada 150 grant for the Ancaster Aquatic Centre, and the $31 million funding for 16 projects at the Woodward Avenue Sewage Treatment Plant.
Sweet, who had been the Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale Conservative MP until winning the revised riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in 2015, said in an interview at his New Year’s levee Jan. 7 at Binbrook Memorial Hall, that all of those funding projects had been announced when his government was in power.
“I spend time on social media correcting the record. Randle Reef is the one I focus on,” he said. “I was recruited (to the project) by Mike Wallace (former Burlington Conservative MP), because I thought it was important for Hamilton.”
He said regardless of your political affiliation, the Randle Reef project is essential for the community.
Former Environment Minister Peter Kent announced in 2012 during a ceremony in Hamilton the Conservatives were increasing its contribution for the project from $30 million to $46.3 million.
Sweet, who was holding his annual event in a refurbished Memorial Hall that recently opened after undergoing $1.3 million in renovations partially financed by the Conservative government’s Canadian 150 grant, points to the current Hamilton Liberal MPs and questions what projects they have brought to the city.
Instead of talking about funding that has already been announced, Sweet wants them to solve current issues, such as cleaning up Highway 403 to make it easier for Hamiltonians to travel to Toronto.
“That is the biggest issue,” he said.
Sweet said he represents an area where the majority of Hamilton’s farms are located, yet the Liberals have yet to introduce an agricultural policy to assist farm-related issues.
“Agriculture is a $1 billion in gross domestic product industry for the City of Hamilton,” said Sweet.
He remains “concerned” about the direction the North American Free Trade Agreement is moving. Even though United States President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the 20-year-old trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, negotiations among the three parties are continuing into 2018.
Many people in the agriculture sector have voiced concerns that placing the profitable agreement in jeopardy is dangerous because of the industry’s slim margins.
“This is a big concern to us,” said Sweet. “But the Liberals have told us nothing about NAFTA.”
Sweet is also encouraging the Liberals to delay implementing their plan to legalize recreational marijuana prior to the July 1 date that has been talked about. The House of Commons approved it, while the Senate is now examining the legislation.
He said there are “grave concerns” about how the Liberals will roll out the policy and the rules, especially how to protect vulnerable youths with mental health issues from purchasing cannabis, remains suspect.
Sweet has a personal connection to the issue after his daughter, Lara, took her own life at the age of 23 last August. She had mental health issues that were compounded by addictions that included using crack cocaine.
“It’s personal with me when it comes to youths having mental health issues and are using drugs,” he said. “The Liberals have no plan how to keep it away from these youths. Why is there a rush?”
The federal government has maintained it will legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to back away from it late last year in a television interview when he said “it won’t be July 1” but will occur “next summer.”
Yet a question and answer page on the legalization legislation posted last April on the federal government’s website states Ottawa expects to “bring the law into effect by July 1 at the latest.”
A number of provinces, including Quebec, have asked for a delay arguing the deadline is unrealistic.
Hamilton Conservative MP David Sweet is spending more time on social media disputing Liberal politicians’ infrastructure announcements that were actually made when the Conservatives were in government.
Recently, Liberal MP Filomena Tassi touted her government providing the city with over $200 million in funding projects since the party was elected in late 2015 pointing to the $46.3 million for the $140 million Randle Reef cleanup; the $457,000 in Canada 150 grant for the Ancaster Aquatic Centre, and the $31 million funding for 16 projects at the Woodward Avenue Sewage Treatment Plant.
Sweet, who had been the Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale Conservative MP until winning the revised riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook in 2015, said in an interview at his New Year’s levee Jan. 7 at Binbrook Memorial Hall, that all of those funding projects had been announced when his government was in power.
“I spend time on social media correcting the record. Randle Reef is the one I focus on,” he said. “I was recruited (to the project) by Mike Wallace (former Burlington Conservative MP), because I thought it was important for Hamilton.”
He said regardless of your political affiliation, the Randle Reef project is essential for the community.
Former Environment Minister Peter Kent announced in 2012 during a ceremony in Hamilton the Conservatives were increasing its contribution for the project from $30 million to $46.3 million.
Sweet, who was holding his annual event in a refurbished Memorial Hall that recently opened after undergoing $1.3 million in renovations partially financed by the Conservative government’s Canadian 150 grant, points to the current Hamilton Liberal MPs and questions what projects they have brought to the city.
Instead of talking about funding that has already been announced, Sweet wants them to solve current issues, such as cleaning up Highway 403 to make it easier for Hamiltonians to travel to Toronto.
“That is the biggest issue,” he said.
Sweet said he represents an area where the majority of Hamilton’s farms are located, yet the Liberals have yet to introduce an agricultural policy to assist farm-related issues.
“Agriculture is a $1 billion in gross domestic product industry for the City of Hamilton,” said Sweet.
He remains “concerned” about the direction the North American Free Trade Agreement is moving. Even though United States President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the 20-year-old trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, negotiations among the three parties are continuing into 2018.
Many people in the agriculture sector have voiced concerns that placing the profitable agreement in jeopardy is dangerous because of the industry’s slim margins.
“This is a big concern to us,” said Sweet. “But the Liberals have told us nothing about NAFTA.”
Sweet is also encouraging the Liberals to delay implementing their plan to legalize recreational marijuana prior to the July 1 date that has been talked about. The House of Commons approved it, while the Senate is now examining the legislation.
He said there are “grave concerns” about how the Liberals will roll out the policy and the rules, especially how to protect vulnerable youths with mental health issues from purchasing cannabis, remains suspect.
Sweet has a personal connection to the issue after his daughter, Lara, took her own life at the age of 23 last August. She had mental health issues that were compounded by addictions that included using crack cocaine.
“It’s personal with me when it comes to youths having mental health issues and are using drugs,” he said. “The Liberals have no plan how to keep it away from these youths. Why is there a rush?”
The federal government has maintained it will legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to back away from it late last year in a television interview when he said “it won’t be July 1” but will occur “next summer.”
Yet a question and answer page on the legalization legislation posted last April on the federal government’s website states Ottawa expects to “bring the law into effect by July 1 at the latest.”
A number of provinces, including Quebec, have asked for a delay arguing the deadline is unrealistic.