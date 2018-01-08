Conservative MP David Sweet talks infrastructure funding, help for farmers, marijuana delay

“Agriculture is a $1 billion in gross domestic product industry for the City of Hamilton,” said Sweet.

He remains “concerned” about the direction the North American Free Trade Agreement is moving. Even though United States President Donald Trump has threatened to pull out of the 20-year-old trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, negotiations among the three parties are continuing into 2018.

Many people in the agriculture sector have voiced concerns that placing the profitable agreement in jeopardy is dangerous because of the industry’s slim margins.

“This is a big concern to us,” said Sweet. “But the Liberals have told us nothing about NAFTA.”

Sweet is also encouraging the Liberals to delay implementing their plan to legalize recreational marijuana prior to the July 1 date that has been talked about. The House of Commons approved it, while the Senate is now examining the legislation.

He said there are “grave concerns” about how the Liberals will roll out the policy and the rules, especially how to protect vulnerable youths with mental health issues from purchasing cannabis, remains suspect.

Sweet has a personal connection to the issue after his daughter, Lara, took her own life at the age of 23 last August. She had mental health issues that were compounded by addictions that included using crack cocaine.

“It’s personal with me when it comes to youths having mental health issues and are using drugs,” he said. “The Liberals have no plan how to keep it away from these youths. Why is there a rush?”

The federal government has maintained it will legalize cannabis by July 1, 2018. But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to back away from it late last year in a television interview when he said “it won’t be July 1” but will occur “next summer.”

Yet a question and answer page on the legalization legislation posted last April on the federal government’s website states Ottawa expects to “bring the law into effect by July 1 at the latest.”

A number of provinces, including Quebec, have asked for a delay arguing the deadline is unrealistic.