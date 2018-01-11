Hamilton school trustees to rethink representation for fall vote

The chair of Hamilton’s public school board says he expects trustees to adjust their political structure for this fall’s municipal election to reflect new ward boundaries set by the Ontario Municipal Board.

Todd White said staff will likely present potential options for changes to ward representation in early February to allow enough time to debate any revisions, which must be finalized by May 1, when nominations open for the Oct. 22 vote.

The board has 11 trustees to cover the city’s 15 wards, which requires four trustees to represent two wards.

White said some ward pairings no longer make sense, especially with the elimination of the existing Ward 14 in west Flamborough, presently coupled with Dundas’s Ward 13.

I think at the end of the day there is going to be some shift, but there is a pretty finite number of options that are available to us.

A new Ward 14 will now cover the portion of the existing Ward 8 west of Garth Street, also taking in the Scenic Woods neighbourhood in Ancaster.

“One way or another, we’re going to have to at least change one combination somewhere in the city,” said White, trustee for Ward 5.

Other big boundary changes are in Stoney Creek, where Ward 9 will now only cover the area above the escarpment to the Grimsby border, adding Tapleytown Elementary School, presently in Ward 11.

Stoney Creek’s lower-city Ward 10 will now run from Gray Road to the Grimsby border, taking in Winona Elementary School, also presently in Ward 11.

East Hamilton’s Ward 5 will meanwhile lose the area west of the Red Hill Valley to Ward 4, including Rosedale Elementary School, but now cover downtown Stoney Creek and its three elementary schools, Collegiate Avenue, Billy Green and R.L. Hyslop.

White said any representational changes will have to consider factors like the number of schools, student population and public-school electors.