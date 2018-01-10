N2N centre says minimum wage hike won’t stem demand

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre officials say the recent jump in the minimum wage from $11.60 to $14 an hour will do little to reduce the demand for food bank services.

“I don’t think it’s going to have much effect,” said Rachel O’Reilly, communications and development manager at the Athens Street centre where the food bank serves about 1,200 families each month. “I’m glad to see it rising.”

O’Reilly said about 19 per cent of the people who use the food bank are the working poor, or people with precarious part-time jobs.

The remainder are receiving some form of social assistance.