N2N centre says minimum wage hike won’t stem demand

Neighbour to Neighbour Centre officials say the recent jump in the minimum wage from $11.60 to $14 an hour will do little to reduce the demand for food bank services.
“I don’t think it’s going to have much effect,” said Rachel O’Reilly, communications and development manager at the Athens Street centre where the food bank serves about 1,200 families each month. “I’m glad to see it rising.”
O’Reilly said about 19 per cent of the people who use the food bank are the working poor, or people with precarious part-time jobs.
The remainder are receiving some form of social assistance.
“When you consider a minimum wage-paying job, it doesn’t mean they’ve got full-time work,” said O’Reilly.
She added most of the raise will likely be eaten up by rising food, rent, utility, transportation and medical expenses.
“The crux of the issue is there are not very many decent-paying jobs out there,” she said.
Since speaking to Hamilton Community News, O’Reilly has left Neighbour to Neighbour Centre for a job with the Alberta government.
Along with the food bank, the centre provides a number of other services, including utility bill assistance via the Ontario Electricity Support Program for low income families.
Neighbour to Neighbour Centre officials say the recent jump in the minimum wage from $11.60 to $14 an hour will do little to reduce the demand for food bank services.
“I don’t think it’s going to have much effect,” said Rachel O’Reilly, communications and development manager at the Athens Street centre where the food bank serves about 1,200 families each month. “I’m glad to see it rising.”
O’Reilly said about 19 per cent of the people who use the food bank are the working poor, or people with precarious part-time jobs.
The remainder are receiving some form of social assistance.
“When you consider a minimum wage-paying job, it doesn’t mean they’ve got full-time work,” said O’Reilly.
She added most of the raise will likely be eaten up by rising food, rent, utility, transportation and medical expenses.
“The crux of the issue is there are not very many decent-paying jobs out there,” she said.
Since speaking to Hamilton Community News, O’Reilly has left Neighbour to Neighbour Centre for a job with the Alberta government.
Along with the food bank, the centre provides a number of other services, including utility bill assistance via the Ontario Electricity Support Program for low income families.
Neighbour to Neighbour Centre officials say the recent jump in the minimum wage from $11.60 to $14 an hour will do little to reduce the demand for food bank services.
“I don’t think it’s going to have much effect,” said Rachel O’Reilly, communications and development manager at the Athens Street centre where the food bank serves about 1,200 families each month. “I’m glad to see it rising.”
O’Reilly said about 19 per cent of the people who use the food bank are the working poor, or people with precarious part-time jobs.
The remainder are receiving some form of social assistance.
“When you consider a minimum wage-paying job, it doesn’t mean they’ve got full-time work,” said O’Reilly.
She added most of the raise will likely be eaten up by rising food, rent, utility, transportation and medical expenses.
“The crux of the issue is there are not very many decent-paying jobs out there,” she said.
Since speaking to Hamilton Community News, O’Reilly has left Neighbour to Neighbour Centre for a job with the Alberta government.
Along with the food bank, the centre provides a number of other services, including utility bill assistance via the Ontario Electricity Support Program for low income families.