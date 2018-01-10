Mohawk College student group’s plan getting final touches

It’s an overview of how the Mohawk Students’ Association plans to serve a growing and more diverse student population over the next three years.

MSA president Samantha Hoover said their 2017-2020 strategic plan was completed and approved in October and, after a few final adjustments, will be presented to the students at a meeting on Feb. 14.

It should also be available on the MSA website at or around that time.

“It took us a year to do it,” said Hoover, who noted the work began by the previous MSA board in the fall of 2016 and was taken over the by new board last spring.

The plan, which includes input from students and MSA board members and staff, focuses on five areas: governance; food and beverage; administration and finance; marketing and communications; and student services.

Among the plans MSA has under governance is to find ways of increasing student engagement via the student representative program.

For food and beverage, the student group will conduct ongoing reviews of the food offerings to ensure they reflect campus demographics and consumer demand.

The MSA plans to develop a multi-year succession plan to ensure continuity in the area of administration and finance.

Under marketing and communications, the association will look to create programs and activities for students at all three campuses and come up with creative ideas when it comes to hiring within the student employment program that provides real work experience on campus and other job-related programs.

The MSA is planning to boost student services by increasing student awareness of all the programs and services it offers.