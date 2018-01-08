Hamilton’s 3-D sign will be ready for installation in early spring

A selfie-inspired Hamilton sign will be ready to take its place in front of city hall this spring, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

The Hamilton sign, similar to the City of Toronto’s eponymous sign that was installed for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Nathan Phillips Square, was proposed by Eisenberger last summer.

The hollowed-out letters will be 2.25-metres tall, two-metres deep and 20-metres long. People will be able to stand within the letters, while coloured LED lights will illuminate the sign. It is expected the lighting will change depending upon the season, holiday or particular event.

“It will be fantastic,” said Eisenberger.