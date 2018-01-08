Hamilton’s 3-D sign will be ready for installation in early spring

A selfie-inspired Hamilton sign will be ready to take its place in front of city hall this spring, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.
The Hamilton sign, similar to the City of Toronto’s eponymous sign that was installed for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Nathan Phillips Square, was proposed by Eisenberger last summer.
The hollowed-out letters will be 2.25-metres tall, two-metres deep and 20-metres long. People will be able to stand within the letters, while coloured LED lights will illuminate the sign. It is expected the lighting will change depending upon the season, holiday or particular event.
“It will be fantastic,” said Eisenberger.
The idea is to install the 3-D sign on the west side of the city hall forecourt.
The $300,000 sign, which has been paid for by private donations, is being constructed by the Dundas-based company Hamilton Scenic Specialty Inc. There was no tendering process for the project.
Critics have argued there was lack of public engagement on where to install the sign.
Eisenberger said it’s a positive project for the community to celebrate Canada 150th's anniversary, which was held in 2017.
“It’s not a negative issue.”
Other cities have adopted signs for promotional purposes and to attract tourists, such as “I Amsterdam” located at the Rijksmuseum in the Netherlands, Guadalajara, Mexico, and Budapest, Hungary.
Mike Kukucska, owner and president of Scenic Specialty, stated in an email the work is progressing well and the target is to have the installation occur in spring, either March or April.
