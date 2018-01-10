Infrastructure and LRT on Hamilton Mountain councillors’ 2018 agenda

“I would like to continue working on upgrading our roads and our sidewalks and working with the Concession Street BIA to continue with improvements to Concession Street,” Skelly said.

She is also looking to continue working on issues at the city housing-owned Mohawk Gardens, adding work on the new parking lot should be finished in the spring or summer and she will continue to advocate for hearing loops at the Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre and other city-owned buildings.

Hearing loops provide for improved hearing and reduced background noise for people who wear the compatible hearing aids through a magnetic, wireless signal that runs from a microphone and amplifier through a loop cable that is placed around the perimeter of a room.

Like Jackson, Skelly said the LRT is still an issue for city council this year.

“I think the LRT will be the defining issue in the municipal election and will have some bearing in the outcome of the provincial election,” she said.

“I don’t think (the LRT) is ever going to go away,” added Terry Whitehead, the Ward 8 councillor.

He said he will be seeking another term on the west Mountain, although he is still contemplating whether to run in Ward 8 or the new Ward 14 where he lives.

Whitehead said he hopes to decide where he will run by May 1, when the nomination period begins.

A number of projects will be on Whitehead’s mind this year.

They include building a winter destination park at either the Garth Street reservoir or at William Connell Park, and refurbishing and relighting the Cross of Lorraine on the Chedoke brow lands.

Both are being studied by consultants or city officials and Whitehead said he expects to see the reports in a couple of months.

Whitehead noted the widening of Rymal Road to five lanes will continue later this year with work being done between Upper James and Upper Paradise. And he will be looking to see what Infrastructure Ontario’s plans are for the 8.7 hectares (21.5 acres) of former Hamilton Psychiatric Hospital land it owns along Fennell Avenue next to St. Joseph Healthcare Hamilton’s West 5th campus.

Whitehead said some work may get done this year on the west-Mountain portion of the multi-use pathway the city is looking to extend across the Mountain near the edge of the of the escarpment.