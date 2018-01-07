Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to hold town hall meeting at McMaster

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in Hamilton Jan. 10 for a town hall meeting at McMaster University’s Burridge Gymnasium.

This is Trudeau’s second town hall event in 2018 on what is expected to be a national tour. On Jan. 11 he will be in London holding another town hall meeting. He is scheduled to be in Halifax Jan. 9 to kick off his 2018 national tour.

Trudeau held a number of town hall meetings across the country in 2017 in an effort to listen to Canadians and answer their questions.

Trudeau said in December the tour is an effort to “stay connected” with Canadians and avoid getting what he calls “toxic government-itis.” These events are scheduled to be about an hour of half of questions from residents on whatever topics they ask.

The House of Commons is adjourned until late January.

Expected to accompany the prime minister will be Hamilton East-Stoney Creek Liberal MP Bob Bratina and Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas Liberal MP Filomena Tassi.

Both politicians boast that after two years in office the Liberals have made “important progress” including cutting taxes for the middle class, and introducing the Canada Child Benefit. They say Canada’s economy is rolling along with its lowest unemployment rate in over 40 years, while Hamilton has the “lowest unemployment rate” compared to all of Canada’s major cities.

The doors to the event will open at 11:30 a.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

This will be the third time Trudeau has been in Hamilton since the Liberals scored a majority election victory in 2015. In October 2016 he made a quick visit to Hamilton City Hall. Last August the prime minister posed for selfies and handed out peach sundaes at the Winona Peach Festival.