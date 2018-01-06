New rules for political candidates to learn for Hamilton’s 2018 municipal election
By Kevin Werner
News Staff
It will be a sprint rather than a marathon for anybody seeking to become mayor, a councillor, or education trustee for this fall’s municipal election on Oct. 22.
Under Bill 181 the Municipal Elections Modernization Act, passed by the province last year, the nomination period begins May 1 and runs until July 27, a shorter time than it was in previously election years when nominations began on the second day of January and ended during the second week of September.
“I think that is a good thing,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger, who will be seeking reelection this fall. “Having a year-long campaign is just over the top.”
Candidates for mayor and councillors when they file their nomination papers will need 25 endorsement signatures, a new wrinkle under the legislation. Trustees don’t need the signatures. The cost to file their nomination papers is $100 for a council and trustee candidate, while to run for mayor it is $200.
Eisenberger, who defeated former councillors Brad Clark and Brian McHattie, along with nine other candidates for mayor in 2014, expects to have his campaign up and running in June.
One perennial political candidate who won’t be on the ballot this year will be Michael Baldasaro, who finished fourth in 2014 and passed away last year.
Under the legislation, corporations and unions have been banned from donating to candidates, allowing only individuals to support their favourite person following federal and provincial regulations. But the legislation has provided some financial wriggle room. The maximum contribution for a single candidate will be $1,200, an increase from $750. In addition, the maximum a candidate can contribute to his own election campaign is $25,000.
The maximum contribution limit to a political candidate remains at $5,000.
“I’ve run on that basis before,” said Eisenberger referring to not accepting union or corporate donations. “There should not be any corporate or union donations. It could create unique challenges for anybody that is running. We’ve been there before. We know how it works. Hopefully we will have the resources to run an effective campaign.”
The new council’s term will begin on Dec. 3, 2018.
Candidates who do not accept money contributions or incur any expenses are no longer required to open a bank account. It was a situation that Stoney Creek Coun. Doug Conley discovered in 2014. He was late getting his nomination documents into the city and he ultimately financed his own winning campaign, defeating eight other candidates.
That was done by necessity because of his late decision to run, said Conley. The Ward 9 councillor will be seeking reelection to council, but he doesn’t believe the changes for raising money will impact how he campaigns.
“Those are the rules and you just have to abide by them,” he said.
He did say barring unions and corporations from donating to candidates could impact other candidates.
There are also changes to how supporters will be able to back a candidate or an issue during municipal elections. A group or person will have to register as a third-party advertiser with the municipality to make contributions to third-party advertisers, which also have to register. There is no registration fee. Third parties will have to identify themselves on signs and advertising information. The rules for third-party advertising will take effect April 1, 2018.
Other reforms include candidates will be able to enter apartments, condominiums, non-profit housing facilities and gated communities to campaign without fear of landlords or corporations denying them access. Landlords are also prohibited from telling tenants or condominium owners they can display campaign signs in windows.
A significant change to the rules allows candidates who fail to file financial statements by the deadline will not be barred from running in the next municipal election. The candidate still needs to file financial statements but they can file it within 30 days past the deadline and pay a $500 late fee.
In the 2010 municipal election former Glanbrook Coun. David Mitchell, who ran in Ward 11, failed to file his financial documents and was barred from running in the 2014 election. In 2014, Toby Yull who ran in Dundas and finished second to winner Arlene VanderBeek and Danya Scime, who ended up fourth in the race, and Ira Rosen who campaigned in Ward 1 did not file their documents before the deadline and were barred from running again in 2018.
There were 45 candidates for council and trustee in 2014, including Tony Greco in Ward 1 and mayoral candidate Ejaz Butt, who missed the deadline to file their financial documents.
In addition, it will be up to the municipal clerk to determine if a candidate had violated campaign finance rules under the Municipal Elections Act. If the clerk determines a candidate has violated the act, the issue will then be reviewed by the municipality’s compliance audit committee. The committee will decide whether to begin legal proceedings against the candidate and it must provide a written reason for any decisions that are made.
In the past it was up to an individual to appeal a candidate’s financial document violation to the audit committee. Last time, Stoney Creek’s Vivian Saunders and Dundas’s Joanna Chapman appealed a number of councillor candidates’ financial documents to the committee.
