Recycling collection delayed in Hamilton

Recycling collection crews are experiencing delays due to extreme cold weather and a surplus of recycling materials from over the holidays, says the City of Hamilton.

Waste and recycling collection schedules were deferred by one day this week due to the holiday falling on Monday. However, due to delays experienced by collectors, some collection of recycling is behind schedule.

Any residents with collection scheduled for today or tomorrow, or with blue box recycling that has not been picked up as scheduled, should keep their recycling at the curb for pick-up on Saturday or Sunday.

Crews plan to catch up to regularly scheduled pick-up for Monday, Jan 8.