Dundas downtown site building permit under review

Slow but ongoing progress toward commercial and residential redevelopment at the corner of King Street West and McMurray Street in downtown Dundas has reached the building permit review stage.
A building permit application for a new three-storey commercial building shell at 112 King St. W. was submitted on Nov. 30, 2017, a little more than two months after Ontario's Ministry of Environment approved a required record of site condition for the site.
"The (building permit) application remains under review and awaiting responding information," City of Hamilton deputy chief building official Dio Ortiz stated in an email on Friday, Jan. 5.
Ortiz said the building engineer was out of the office for the week, so he could not confirm what information might still be necessary to issue the permit.
Pauline Boulos is a director of Allaso Holidings Inc., which purchased the former Dave Pittaway Service Centre in March 2011 for $410,000.
The site was an auto service garage for 74 years, most recently Pittaway from 1995 to 2011.
From approximately 1937 to 1985, the site included a residential use, in addition to a garage. From at least 1923 to 1936, the site was solely residential.
“Our plan is to have commercial-retail and office, and possibly residential on the upper floors — certainly not only residential,” Boulos said in an email in September. “We are keeping our plans flexible, depends on demand when we are ready to rent.”
The ministry's approval permits a residential use.
Site cleanup began in December 2015 and was completed in March 2016. Approximately 1,265 metric tons (estimated 600 cubic metres) of metal and petroleum hydrocarbon impacted soil was excavated and removed from the property.
Final approval of a record of site condition was delayed as the ministry requested more information on the cleanup.
Fill material was not brought to the site to fill the three-metre deep hole created by excavation because the proposed residential development includes construction of a basement level.
