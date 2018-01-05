Dundas downtown site building permit under review

Slow but ongoing progress toward commercial and residential redevelopment at the corner of King Street West and McMurray Street in downtown Dundas has reached the building permit review stage.

A building permit application for a new three-storey commercial building shell at 112 King St. W. was submitted on Nov. 30, 2017, a little more than two months after Ontario's Ministry of Environment approved a required record of site condition for the site.

"The (building permit) application remains under review and awaiting responding information," City of Hamilton deputy chief building official Dio Ortiz stated in an email on Friday, Jan. 5.

Ortiz said the building engineer was out of the office for the week, so he could not confirm what information might still be necessary to issue the permit.