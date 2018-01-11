Hamilton school board spurns ‘race to top’ on senior bosses’ pay

Hamilton’s public school board is rejecting what its chair calls a “race to the top” on salaries for education directors and other senior bosses by proposing pay scales that are lower than recommended by a new provincial framework.

A proposed “executive compensation program” for the next three years sets a new salary of $241,000 for education director Manny Figueiredo, up from his current $228,000.

While still a 5.7 per cent increase, the raise is below the $277,000 maximum set by the framework, developed to guide boards now that a 2012 freeze on top bosses’ pay has ended.

The board is meanwhile proposing a three-year pay grid ranging from $192,000 to $213,000 for its two associate directors, who currently earn $186,637, rather than the framework’s recommended $213,000 to $224,000 for similar-sized boards.

If we’re going to champion pay inequity, school board executives is not the employee group I would choose.

It’s taking the same approach with its nine superintendents, adopting a four-year grid with a top rate of $185,000, which is $9,000 less than allowed by the framework.

How quickly the top bosses will reach their new maximum pay rates is unclear because the framework only allows their collective compensation to increase by up to five per cent in each of the next three years.

But a Hamilton Community News review of other compensation plans found the board appears to be the only one in Ontario to not adopt the framework’s pay scales.

The framework creates seven levels of boards based on their size and other factors like geographic area, with the smallest boards a Level 1 and the biggest a Level 7. Hamilton’s public board is a Level 5 and its Catholic board is a Level 4.

Of the 27 other Ontario public school boards whose proposed compensation plans are available online, 18 have adopted the framework’s pay ranges, with another nine seeking permission to move up a level and pay their bosses more.

A more limited review of seven Catholic boards, including Hamilton’s, found a similar trend, with all adopting the framework’s pay scales.