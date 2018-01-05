Dundas property proposed for townhouse development

City staff is reviewing an application to build 31 condominium townhouse units on vacant former farmland at 264 Governor's Rd., next to St. Bernadette Catholic Elementary School.

Basic information on the proposal was circulated to properties surrounding the 1.6-acre site on Dec. 20, seven days after the Nov. 27 application was deemed complete and circulated to other city departments and outside agencies for comment.

There is no date set for completion of the staff report, or the formal public planning committee meeting. Staff say any public comments received by Jan. 17 will be included, and specifically considered, in the staff report, but comments received later will still be attached to the report. Other departments and agencies — such as engineering, traffic and corridor management — have been asked to comment by Jan. 10, though there's no guarantee all information will be submitted to the planning department by that date.

Hamilton Conservation Authority has submitted a preliminary response, stating it will provide detailed technical comments during the site plan review process.

The current proposal includes five townhouse blocks, or structures, totalling 31 units. Two three-storey, 13-metre structures are envisioned along Governor's Road with three two-storey, 10.5-metre structures to the south. The two-storey structures — closest to Elizabeth Court and Lynndale Drive — meet existing height limits, while the three-storey buildings would need a new site-specific standard.

All five structures would front onto a private condo road running east-west within the property, parallel to Governor's Road.

The proposal requests reductions in front and side yards, but meets the existing 7.5-metre rear yard requirement bordering single-family homes to the south.

Area resident David Moffatt wrote to the Dundas Star News raising concerns about notification to neighbours during the busy holiday season, when city offices are closed, leaving little time to get information and make comments. He said there are also issues with impacts on the neighbourhood and the intensification of the site.

"There are numerous very specific local objections to this proposal, including concerns about hydrology and run-off, traffic on Governor's Road, land values, privacy," Moffatt stated, adding the proposal could represent the "thin edge of the wedge for massive intensification on what are currently single-family rural residential lots."

The property's current zoning — Urban Reserve — states its purpose is to "protect land suited for urban development from premature subdivision and development which may prejudice the future use of the land, or which may have a disruptive influence on the community, until such time as development of the land can proceed in an orderly, and economic manner consistent with the policies of the official plan, when it shall be rezoned accordingly."