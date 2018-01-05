Hamilton Liberal MP Filomena Tassi says federal government is looking favourably upon city

Hamilton Liberal MP Filomena Tassi said since the 2015 election of the federal Liberals, Hamilton has seen a windfall of money for various projects.

“We have received over $200 million in federal funding,” said Tassi at Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin’s New Year’s Levee on Jan. 3. “And I think we are just getting started.”

Tassi checked off a laundry list of projects that have attracted funding, including $12 million for McMaster University’s Fraunhofer Project Centre for Biomedical Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing; $20 million for the new Joyce Centre for Partnership and Innovation at Mohawk College; $46 million for the cleanup of Randle Reef; $2 million for senior programs; $1.5 million provided to the Living Rock; and $36 million for transit. There was also $457,874 as the federal government’s contribution to the $1.2 million renovation of the Ancaster Aquatic Centre.

But, the aquatic centre funding had been announced by Conservative MP David Sweet in 2015, while the federal government’s $46.3 million share of the $140 million cleanup of Randle Reef was announced by the Conservatives in 2012.

“There have been tens of millions of dollars coming into Hamilton,” said Tassi, who was elected in the new riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas in 2015. “Ottawa knows Hamilton is an ambitious city. They know Hamilton is on the move. Our government wants to invest.”

The next federal election is scheduled for fall 2019.

In an interview with Hamilton Community News, Chris Sweet, the son of MP David Sweet, who is seeking to become the Conservative candidate for Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, said when his father represented the Ancaster and Dundas area, “he brought hundreds of millions of dollars into the riding. We are not seeing anything close to that with our current MP.”

Sweet is now the MP for the Flamborough-Glanbrook riding.

Tassi also detailed legislative changes that have occurred since Justin Trudeau arrived in Ottawa, including passing a middle-class tax cut; providing $898,000 to the Canada Summer Jobs program in Hamilton; reducing the small business tax cut down to 10.5 per cent, with a further drop to nine per cent starting in 2019; rolling back changes to the old age security plan made by the Conservatives, including maintaining the eligibility at age 65 rather than 67; and providing $670 million a year to double the guaranteed income security top-up for the lowest-income seniors.

Tassi said later she has joined with McMeekin to implement the long-sought-after Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark plan and she is willing to assist in the revitalization of the Westdale Theatre.