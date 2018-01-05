Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington reports 753 sales in December

The Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington is reporting 753 sales in December, 16.4 per cent fewer than the same month last year but 5.2 per cent higher than the 10-year average.

George O’Neill, CEO of the association, said December is traditionally the slowest month for listings and one of the slower months for sales.

“Sales were actually quite good for a December — better than average and better than the comparison to the previous year might suggest,” he said. “We saw record sales for the month of December in 2016, so it’s no surprise that this December’s numbers were lower.”

The average price of freehold properties showed an increase of 7.4 per cent compared to December of 2016; the average sale price in the condominium market rose by 22.6 per cent compared to the same period.