Spotlight on Hamilton Liberal MP Filomena Tassi to deliver Ancaster arts centre funding

When Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin announced in November to much fanfare the province was providing $3 million towards the construction of the $12-million Ancaster Memorial Arts Centre, Hamilton Liberal MP Filomena Tassi was now in the spotlight to have the federal government match the funding contribution.

“Now the pressure is on me to get the $3 million,” said Tassi, during McMeekin’s Jan. 3 New Year’s levee at the Dundas Museum. “I’m working on it.”

Tassi said in an interview the application for the funding is being considered by her Liberal government.

The first term MP said she will know if the application has been approved within the next six weeks.

“If not,” said Tassi, “I have another plan. That plan will be (to apply for the funding) under social infrastructure.”

Tassi marveled at how McMeekin, who has been a Hamilton MPP since 2000, was able to convince his provincial colleagues and acquire the $3 million for the much discussed arts centre, located on Wilson Street. Tassi acknowledged she has leaned on McMeekin to navigate the government’s bureaucratic maze in an effort to access the needed money.

“You have to advocate strong and hard from the get go,” she said. “The (art centre) will benefit all of Hamilton.”

Hamilton has already contributed its $3 million share, while the community’s fundraising effort is closing in on its $3 million target.

Tassi said city and provincial officials have “impressed upon me they need the $3 million. I believe in the investment.”

Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson, who has called the arts centre a legacy project for the community, has said he has talked to Tassi a number of times about the importance of the federal government’s financial involvement.