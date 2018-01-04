Dundas' Sydenham bridge drainage system on hold

Installation of a water collection system under Dundas' Sydenham bridge to stop erosion of a CN Rail line below is not going ahead at the end of January as originally planned.

City of Hamilton manager of capital rehab and technical operations Brian Hughes said Thursday, Jan. 4 the contract was not awarded after two bids - of $287,000 and $194,999 - were submitted in early November 2017 for the two-week project.

"We were concerned with the overall cost of the work and are now looking at an alternate arrangement," Hughes said.

Staff had anticipated awarding the contract by the end of November, with work starting on or after Jan. 29, with substantial completion by Feb. 9.

The project was to include installation of a water collection system that would redirect storm water that currently falls through drains on the bridge onto the rail line below, causing erosion.

"CN asked what we can do," Hughes said, last year. "It's not a big project. It will take care of a problem CN has."

The rail company will not answer questions about the project, or the problem with erosion of the rail line underneath Sydenham bridge.

CN spokesman Jonathon Abecassis wouldn't say if the company will provide any financial support to the project.

"We are still working with the city as they continue to advance their storm water and drainage project," Abecassis said.



