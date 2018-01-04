Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin wants GO bus hub at Mohawk College, Cootes EcoPark created.

Hamilton Liberal MPP Ted McMeekin said the Liberals have been very generous to Hamilton over the years and the community should expect more of the same in 2018.

McMeekin, who is seeking re-election in the new riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, said in an interview during his Jan. 3 New Year’s levee at the Dundas Museum, the city has received “billions of dollars” since the Liberals were elected in 2003 under former Premier Dalton McGuinty. That money, he said, has gone toward the $1 billion in capital works for the light-rail transit system; mental-health facility on the mountain; wastewater infrastructure at Woodward Avenue Treatment facility, the largest provincial-federal project in the province over the last five years; $3 million for the Ancaster Arts Centre, and a variety of other health and education programs.

“I’m looking forward (to the June 7 provincial vote),” said McMeekin, who recently moved from Flamborough to the riding in Dundas. “Part of the riding added (on the mountain) is where I grew up. It’s an opportunity for me to come home.”

Ben Levitt, the west Mountain resident, is the Tory candidate for the riding, while Sandy Shaw is the NDP candidate.

But as the 69-year-old veteran MPP seeks to extend a political career that began in 1977 as a Hamilton alderman, then becoming Flamborough’s mayor in 1994, followed by winning a 2000 provincial byelection, he still has few items on his list that he will expects will benefit the Hamilton community. He is confident that more provincial funding will flow to the city from the Liberals’ 2018 spring budget such as for additional affordable housing units to meet the federal Liberals’ national housing strategy needs, as well as new money for the Liberals’ 100,000 child care spaces that was announced last year.

“I’m anticipating and very strongly supportive of doing that,” said McMeekin.

Locally, McMeekin wants to add another bus to Mohawk College’s City School initiative funded by the $1.6 million from the province, which provides education opportunities for urban youths. He also wants to add a GO bus terminus at Mohawk College.

“We need a Go bus terminus,” he said. “I have been talking with the (Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca) on that.”

But his “No. 1” issue is creating the Cootes to Escarpment EcoPark system, an idea that he has been championing for the last decade. With the support of the federal government, McMeekin said it’s a vital initiative as the community addresses climate change issues. Cost, he said, such as to acquire the land is estimated to be $25 million to $30 million.

“I don’t know where it is going to go, but it is a passion of mine,” said McMeekin. “It’s a legacy we want to leave our kids.”