Farm Boy ready to hire 140 for Hamilton Mountain store

Farm Boy has announced plans to hire 140 people to staff its new store on the west Mountain.
The 22,000-square-foot store is opening in the spring in Harvard Square Plaza, 801 Mohawk Rd. West.
A job fair is being held Jan. 19 (4-9 p.m.) and Jan. 20 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) around the corner at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School.
About 80 part-time and 60 full-time positions, ranging from managers and cashiers to cooks and bakers, need to be filled
“We have developed a store we think Hamilton shoppers will enjoy featuring the best Farm Boy wholesome fresh options in a convenient, easy-to-shop, welcoming location,” said Jeff York, co-CEO of Farm Boy (farmboy.ca).
The Mountain store will be the 26th location for Farm Boy; all of its stores are in Ontario. Farm Boy started in Cornwall in 1981; 15 of its stores are in Ottawa.
The Harvard Square store is undergoing about $1.45 million in renovations. The space was previously occupied by No Frills.
