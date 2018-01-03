Farm Boy ready to hire 140 for Hamilton Mountain store

Farm Boy has announced plans to hire 140 people to staff its new store on the west Mountain.

The 22,000-square-foot store is opening in the spring in Harvard Square Plaza, 801 Mohawk Rd. West.

A job fair is being held Jan. 19 (4-9 p.m.) and Jan. 20 (9 a.m.-3 p.m.) around the corner at Sir Allan MacNab Secondary School.

About 80 part-time and 60 full-time positions, ranging from managers and cashiers to cooks and bakers, need to be filled