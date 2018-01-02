Hamilton loses appeal on Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority’s $1.2 million levy bill

Hamilton has lost its attempt to reduce how much money it pays to the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority.

In a 35-page decision released Jan. 2, the Deputy Mining and Lands Commissioner Marianne Orr rejected Hamilton’s appeal that the authority was charging too much in its levy apportionment. It means the city will have to pay the full $1.16 million in its 2015 apportionment rate, more than double the $513,000 the city paid in 2014 and in previous years.

City of Hamilton officials had argued an “agreement” had been in place after the 2001 amalgamation of the city’s six municipalities with the three nearby conservation authorities, including the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority, Haldimand and the Niagara Region that allowed the city to pay a levy of 3.7 per cent rather than 21 per cent. Hamilton argued the assessment by the authority should be only for the watershed properties that the authority has jurisdiction over, which is mainly in the rural area. Hamilton officials argued the assessment should not include the new urban area of Hamilton.

But former Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority chief administrative officer Carmen D’Angelo told Hamilton councillors he questioned Hamilton’s levy apportionment in 2014, believing it was too low. When told by Hamilton officials an agreement was in place that allowed for the reduced levy, he advised he could never find the agreement in any of the municipalities’ archives.

“I did not find a record of the agreement,” he said. “I had a fundamental problem.”

Hamilton councillors in 2015 were shocked and angered the authority would increase Hamilton’s levy. Councillors immediately appealed the levy apportionment to the provincial agency.

But Orr sided with the Niagara Region and the authority, that without an agreement Hamilton will have to pay the higher levy based upon the formula established by the Ontario Conservation Act.

“There is nothing to rely on to show that the NPCA and its three participatory municipalities formed a common bond dealing with apportionment values,” stated Orr. “I cannot agree with and find no support for the city’s (Hamilton) interpretation … that the lands located outside the NPCA’s jurisdiction are to be excluded from the calculation.”

Orr referred to a 1997 decision in the City of London vs Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, where the city argued the authority should not use the entire assessment of the recently annexed Township of Westminster lands as part of its apportionment. The commissioner at the time rejected the City of London’s levy appeal.

“Indeed, the notion of taking a municipality’s entire assessment value as a starting point in the calculation appears to have been the rule for years,” stated Orr.