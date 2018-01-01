Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger says LRT’s future could be threatened in next election

Hamilton’s $1 billion light-rail train project remains in jeopardy of being stalled if the community elects councillors opposed to the still controversial system in this fall’s municipal vote, says Mayor Fred Eisenberger.
Eisenberger, who is seeking his first consecutive mayoral election win in October, said LRT remains “the community’s biggest challenge no matter what year.”
He said LRT will continue to be at risk until “the shovels are in the ground.
“I’ve said all along it will be a roller coaster,” said Eisenberger who was mayor from 2006 to 2010. Eisenberger lost to Bob Bratina in the 2010 mayoral race.
When asked if LRT can still be stalled or even stopped at this late stage, Eisenberger said “anything can happen.
“It happened in Ottawa. It’s possible here. The next council we need to finalize LRT on a simple majority vote. It’s not a reconsideration. Who the electorate picks as their councillor if they are supportive of LRT is going to matter greatly.”
Ottawa politicians were surprised to discover last month the city’s much anticipated $2.1 billion LRT line will be delayed for an unspecified length of time.
Hamilton politicians still have to approve the operating agreement with the province and Metrolinx with regards to the LRT. Metrolinx has already derailed plans to put out a tender call for consortiums to design, build, finance, run and maintain the project. It has left LRT proponents concerned a contract award for the LRT would be delayed beyond the provincial election in June. The project is scheduled to begin construction in 2019, with completion expected in 2024.
Eisenberger, who defeated anti-LRT mayoral candidate former Stoney Creek Coun. Brad Clark in the 2014 mayoral race, expects a number of candidates for mayor and council to emerge and run against LRT.
“We will have to put our case forward to be clear about the benefits of LRT and why it is important for our city,” said Eisenberger.
He points to Kitchener-Waterloo, which has almost completed its LRT system, but said it is already basking in the economic improvements developers have made along the project’s route.
“They are already seeing billions of dollars on new investment,” said Eisenberger. “That is half the reason why we are doing (LRT).”
Besides LRT, Eisenberger, who expects to launch his re-election campaign in June, says he has a full agenda for 2018, including advocating for more infrastructure spending; introducing a new gender and equity policy, “which I think is important for this city,” and he expects to unveil the city’s new ‘Hamilton’ sign in March that will be installed in front of city hall. Eisenberger proposed the new sign, similar in concept to Toronto’s popular sign at its city hall, last summer.
“It will be fantastic,” said Eisenberger.
The mayor will also be overseeing a proposed 2018 budget that he expects will keep residential taxes around the inflation mark of about two per cent, about the same average increase politicians have approved over the last four years.
“There is no reason that trend will not be able to continue,” he said.
The mayor expects a busy 2018, especially with a provincial election scheduled for June 7. And he is proposing his own political priorities will keep councillors busy for most of this year.
“There will be lots of other things on the agenda,” he said.
