More produce from N2N community gardens

The rainy months of June, July and August followed by a mostly warm and dry September helped boost this year’s haul from the 14 community gardens that support the food bank at Neighbour to Neighbour Centre.

Charlotte Redekop-Young, manager of emergency food services at the Athens Street centre, noted they received 17,738 kilograms (39,105 pounds) of cabbage, kale, carrots, tomatoes and other produce from the gardens between April and the end of November this year.

That’s up about 20 percent from the 14,762 kilograms (32,545) pounds of vegetables they received in 2016.

“That’s great news,” Redekop-Young said. “It means we had a larger selection to offer our clients throughout the summer.”

Redekop-Young said 2017 “was a good growing season” and the centre is about to begin planning for the 2018 growing season.

About 1,200 Mountain families use the food bank each month and Redekop-Young said they will be asking the users to fill out a survey in February or March to see what kinds of produce they would like to be able to get at the food bank next summer and fall.

She noted the fresh vegetables are often snapped up quickly once they get put on the shelves.

Now that the growing season is over, Redekop-Young said the food bank is always in need of canned vegetables along with rice, oatmeal and other cereals.