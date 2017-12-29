NHL alumni to celebrate Andreychuk hall induction

Some former National Hockey League stars will be in Hamilton Jan. 13 to help Dave Andreychuk celebrate his induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Andreychuk and his retired NHL friends will face off against local celebrity all-stars at the Dave Andreychuk-Mountain Arena on Hester Street with the doors opening at 5 p.m. and game time at 6 p.m.

It’s all part of Scotiabank’s NHL Alumni Benefit Tour in support of Help A Child Smile, a charity that provides fun-filled outings and opportunities for children with cancer.

Andreychuk played minor hockey in the Hamilton Huskies organization and went on to the NHL where he scored 640 goals over 23 seasons.