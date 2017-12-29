Hamilton police arrest alleged convenience store robbers

The Hamilton police Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery (BEAR) branch has arrested two people they believe are responsible for three convenience store robberies over the past three week.

Officers arrested a 27-year-old female and 36-year-old male, both from the Hamilton area on Dec. 28. The pair are charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of disguise with intent. The male is also charged with six counts of failing to comply with his probation.

On Dec. 18, a male and female robbed a lone employee of the Mac’s Convenience Store on King Street in Dundas. Money, lottery tickets and cigarettes were stolen.

The following day, on Dec. 19, a masked male and female entered the Fruitland Food Mart on Highway 8 in Stoney Creek. They fled with an undisclosed amount of money.