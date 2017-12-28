Dundas museum visitors more than double in last three years

Visitors to the Dundas Museum and Archives more than doubled in the past three years and jumped by approximately 25 per cent from 2016 to 2017.

The City of Hamilton sent out a press release on Dec. 20, promoting what it described as a record number of visitors to the city's civic museums in 2017. The Dundas Museum, at 139 Park St. W., is not included because it is an independent institution overseen by a 10-member volunteer board of directors. It is privately owned rather than city-owned.

City staff anticipated an increase of more than 4,000 visitors across its six museums, from 200,781 in 2016 to approximately 205,000 in 2017, an approximate increase of 2 per cent. Individual city-owned museums ranged from 11,775 visitors at Whitehern Historic House last year, to 62,575 visitors at Dundurn Castle, both national historic sites. Stoney Creek's Battlefield House Museum and Park, also a national historic site, had 33,966 visitors last year while city-owned Fieldcote and Griffin House in Ancaster had 40,837 visitors combined.

Meanwhile, the Dundas community museum had an increase from 12,369 visitors in 2016 to 15,233 in 2017, as of Dec. 27. That's a jump of 2,864 visitors — an increase more than half that of all six city-owned museums combined.