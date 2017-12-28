Dundas museum visitors more than double in last three years

Visitors to the Dundas Museum and Archives more than doubled in the past three years and jumped by approximately 25 per cent from 2016 to 2017.
The City of Hamilton sent out a press release on Dec. 20, promoting what it described as a record number of visitors to the city's civic museums in 2017. The Dundas Museum, at 139 Park St. W., is not included because it is an independent institution overseen by a 10-member volunteer board of directors. It is privately owned rather than city-owned.
City staff anticipated an increase of more than 4,000 visitors across its six museums, from 200,781 in 2016 to approximately 205,000 in 2017, an approximate increase of 2 per cent. Individual city-owned museums ranged from 11,775 visitors at Whitehern Historic House last year, to 62,575 visitors at Dundurn Castle, both national historic sites. Stoney Creek's Battlefield House Museum and Park, also a national historic site, had 33,966 visitors last year while city-owned Fieldcote and Griffin House in Ancaster had 40,837 visitors combined.
Meanwhile, the Dundas community museum had an increase from 12,369 visitors in 2016 to 15,233 in 2017, as of Dec. 27. That's a jump of 2,864 visitors — an increase more than half that of all six city-owned museums combined.
Dundas museum curator and general manager Kevin Puddister said the facility has "been fortunate to see a steady rise in visitors to the museum each year since reopening in 2013."
The museum closed in late 2012 for an extensive renovation and expansion that was completed in 2013.
After 7,433 visitors in 2014, the museum jumped by 3,583 to 11,016 visitors in 2015. The following year saw a 1,353 increase to 12,369, before a jump of 25 per cent during the past year.
