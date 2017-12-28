Dundas' Valley Community Park improvements budgeted for 2018

Construction of a pavilion in Dundas' Valley Community Park, in place of the former Nigel Charlong Community Centre, is scheduled to take place in 2018 — at least two years earlier than expected.

The City of Hamilton's 2018 recreation facilities capital budget includes $30,000 for design and $290,000 for construction next year. The total 2018 budget for the project, including staffing, is $350,000.

A brief budget report on the project at 287 Old Guelph Rd. states it is intended "to improve the Dundas Valley Community Park (in Pleasantview, Dundas) and complete a feasibility study for a pavilion with options (at the site of the former Nigel Charlong Community Center)."

An additional project in the park, overseen by the city's open space development department, has a projected budget of $80,000 in 2020 and $250,000 in 2022 for park improvements.