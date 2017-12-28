Hamilton police bust alleged Red Hill stunt driver

Hamilton police have charged a 23-year-old man with stunt driving after a 2009 Mercedes was clocked at 165 km/h on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

The driver was stopped by police about 300 metres north of the Mud Street exit ramp.

In a news release, police said the vehicle was observed travelling 75 km/h over the posted speed limit on the southbound Red Hill at Greenhill Avenue Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.

In addition to stunt driving and speeding, the driver faces a charge of failing to produce a valid insurance card.