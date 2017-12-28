Hamilton police bust alleged Red Hill stunt driver

Hamilton police have charged a 23-year-old man with stunt driving after a 2009 Mercedes was clocked at 165 km/h on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.
The driver was stopped by police about 300 metres north of the Mud Street exit ramp.
In a news release, police said the vehicle was observed travelling 75 km/h over the posted speed limit on the southbound Red Hill at Greenhill Avenue Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m.
In addition to stunt driving and speeding, the driver faces a charge of failing to produce a valid insurance card.
His vehicle has been impounded for seven days. The driver also had his licence suspended for the same period.
Hamilton police warn the public that a stunt driving charge allows the courts to impose a fine between $2,000 and $10,000, in addition to a driver’s licence suspension of up to two years and seven demerit points.
A stunt driving charge can be laid when a driver is alleged to have driven at least 50 kilometres over the posted limit.
