Dundas proposed development site up for sale again

For the third time in less than three years, the site of a proposed four-storey residential building on King Street West is for sale.

The former Tammy’s Place restaurant still stands and the proposed development has not received site plan approval from the City of Hamilton or a required permit from the Hamilton Conservation Authority. After being sold for the second time last month, the site is now back up for sale.

Gino Luce and Maurizio Testa, of Stoney Creek’s Ashley Custom Homes, bought 336 and 338 King St. W. in October 2015 for $725,000. At the time, Luce said the vacant restaurant building would be demolished in about six months and the site would be developed under the existing zoning, which permits a four-story building with 13 residential and two commercial units, plus 18 underground parking spaces. A site plan application was submitted in 2016.

By January 2017, Luce and Testa were promoting the proposed development and taking names of potential unit buyers. Residential units were advertised starting at $369,900. But, Ashley Custom Homes was not licensed by Tarion, which provides new home warranty protection, so the company could not build or sell units.

According to public land registry documents, Luce and Testa sold 336 and 338 King St. W. on Nov. 21, 2017, to a numbered company represented by a Giovanni Falletta for $809,000. Corporation profile documents state John Falletta of Stoney Creek is the company’s sole director. Falletta did not respond to a request for comment. Testa confirmed the November sale, but did not say why the property was sold.

On Dec. 22, realtor Sal Randazzo said the property was listed for sale “a couple of weeks ago.” The property is currently listed at an asking price of $975,000. The currently registered owner is John Falletta’s numbered company.

It’s not clear why Falletta is selling the property so soon after buying it.

Mike Stone of the Hamilton Conservation Authority said on Dec. 21 there has been no progress on the site plan file. Authority approval is required before the city’s planning department can approve the site plan application, after which a building permit application can be considered. Stone said he recently had an inquiry from a prospective buyer.

