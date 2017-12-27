Barton Street road rehabilitation identified in 2018 Hamilton capital budget

A Barton Street road rehabilitation project is among the big ticket items Stoney Creek residents can expect on the horizon in 2018.

Hamilton’s approved tax-supported capital budget identifies the road project as a council priority for the new year. The budget, approved by Hamilton councillors on Dec. 8, earmarks $1,080,000 for the project from Grays to Green roads.

Other capital budget highlights for Stoney Creek include $170,000 for a technical study for a multi-use path on the Centennial Parkway bridge over the Queen Elizabeth Way, a $210,000 capital enhancement for the Stoney Creek municipal service centre for space leased by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a $150,000 facility assessment for Confederation Beach Park and a $100,000 upgrade for the Fifty Road parkette.

City-wide, the approved rates for the 2018 water, wastewater and storm rate budget amounts to a combined rate increase of 4.5 per cent. The total annual water bill for the average household consuming 200 cubic metres will be $690.70, an increase of about $30.