Barton Street road rehabilitation identified in 2018 Hamilton capital budget

A Barton Street road rehabilitation project is among the big ticket items Stoney Creek residents can expect on the horizon in 2018.
Hamilton’s approved tax-supported capital budget identifies the road project as a council priority for the new year. The budget, approved by Hamilton councillors on Dec. 8, earmarks $1,080,000 for the project from Grays to Green roads.
Other capital budget highlights for Stoney Creek include $170,000 for a technical study for a multi-use path on the Centennial Parkway bridge over the Queen Elizabeth Way, a $210,000 capital enhancement for the Stoney Creek municipal service centre for space leased by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a $150,000 facility assessment for Confederation Beach Park and a $100,000 upgrade for the Fifty Road parkette.
City-wide, the approved rates for the 2018 water, wastewater and storm rate budget amounts to a combined rate increase of 4.5 per cent. The total annual water bill for the average household consuming 200 cubic metres will be $690.70, an increase of about $30.
This year’s capital budget includes $236 million in infrastructure projects. The increase in capital funding from property taxes equates to an increase in the operating budget of 0.9 per cent, or $7.5 million. That adds up to an increase of $30 per year on the average residential tax bill.
The capital budget focuses on roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks, corporate and recreation facilities, plus entertainment facility rehabilitation, affordable housing, transit initiatives, fire and paramedic services and waste management.
Highlights include:
• $68.5 million for roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks
• $14.2 million for new roads
• $26.4 million for corporate and recreation facilities rehabilitation
• $25.8 million for west harbour strategic initiatives
• $19.4 million for transit initiatives
• $11.5 million for affordable housing Initiatives
• $8.2 million for fire and paramedic services
• $7.9 million for open space development
• $7.7 million for vehicle replacement
• $7.2 million for entertainment facility rehabilitation
• $4.6 million for waste management initiatives
• $4.3 million for forestry and horticulture, including $2.6 million for an emerald ash borer management plan.
A Barton Street road rehabilitation project is among the big ticket items Stoney Creek residents can expect on the horizon in 2018.
Hamilton’s approved tax-supported capital budget identifies the road project as a council priority for the new year. The budget, approved by Hamilton councillors on Dec. 8, earmarks $1,080,000 for the project from Grays to Green roads.
Other capital budget highlights for Stoney Creek include $170,000 for a technical study for a multi-use path on the Centennial Parkway bridge over the Queen Elizabeth Way, a $210,000 capital enhancement for the Stoney Creek municipal service centre for space leased by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a $150,000 facility assessment for Confederation Beach Park and a $100,000 upgrade for the Fifty Road parkette.
City-wide, the approved rates for the 2018 water, wastewater and storm rate budget amounts to a combined rate increase of 4.5 per cent. The total annual water bill for the average household consuming 200 cubic metres will be $690.70, an increase of about $30.
This year’s capital budget includes $236 million in infrastructure projects. The increase in capital funding from property taxes equates to an increase in the operating budget of 0.9 per cent, or $7.5 million. That adds up to an increase of $30 per year on the average residential tax bill.
The capital budget focuses on roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks, corporate and recreation facilities, plus entertainment facility rehabilitation, affordable housing, transit initiatives, fire and paramedic services and waste management.
Highlights include:
• $68.5 million for roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks
• $14.2 million for new roads
• $26.4 million for corporate and recreation facilities rehabilitation
• $25.8 million for west harbour strategic initiatives
• $19.4 million for transit initiatives
• $11.5 million for affordable housing Initiatives
• $8.2 million for fire and paramedic services
• $7.9 million for open space development
• $7.7 million for vehicle replacement
• $7.2 million for entertainment facility rehabilitation
• $4.6 million for waste management initiatives
• $4.3 million for forestry and horticulture, including $2.6 million for an emerald ash borer management plan.
A Barton Street road rehabilitation project is among the big ticket items Stoney Creek residents can expect on the horizon in 2018.
Hamilton’s approved tax-supported capital budget identifies the road project as a council priority for the new year. The budget, approved by Hamilton councillors on Dec. 8, earmarks $1,080,000 for the project from Grays to Green roads.
Other capital budget highlights for Stoney Creek include $170,000 for a technical study for a multi-use path on the Centennial Parkway bridge over the Queen Elizabeth Way, a $210,000 capital enhancement for the Stoney Creek municipal service centre for space leased by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a $150,000 facility assessment for Confederation Beach Park and a $100,000 upgrade for the Fifty Road parkette.
City-wide, the approved rates for the 2018 water, wastewater and storm rate budget amounts to a combined rate increase of 4.5 per cent. The total annual water bill for the average household consuming 200 cubic metres will be $690.70, an increase of about $30.
This year’s capital budget includes $236 million in infrastructure projects. The increase in capital funding from property taxes equates to an increase in the operating budget of 0.9 per cent, or $7.5 million. That adds up to an increase of $30 per year on the average residential tax bill.
The capital budget focuses on roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks, corporate and recreation facilities, plus entertainment facility rehabilitation, affordable housing, transit initiatives, fire and paramedic services and waste management.
Highlights include:
• $68.5 million for roads, bridges, traffic, sidewalks
• $14.2 million for new roads
• $26.4 million for corporate and recreation facilities rehabilitation
• $25.8 million for west harbour strategic initiatives
• $19.4 million for transit initiatives
• $11.5 million for affordable housing Initiatives
• $8.2 million for fire and paramedic services
• $7.9 million for open space development
• $7.7 million for vehicle replacement
• $7.2 million for entertainment facility rehabilitation
• $4.6 million for waste management initiatives
• $4.3 million for forestry and horticulture, including $2.6 million for an emerald ash borer management plan.