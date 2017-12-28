Ancaster in the news nationally and internationally in 2017

From St. Lucia to San Francisco to Hamilton’s backwoods, Ancaster residents read a whirlwind of stories throughout 2017 that touched different parts of their community.

It started when Ancaster resident Sahab Jamshidi, who had been charged in the death of a four-year St. Lucia boy in 2015, received a $36,000 fine. Jamshidi had been out on bail but couldn’t leave the island. There was such a backlog of cases in the Caribbean island’s court that the Jamshidi family remained concerned right up to the hearing that the case would be pushed further ahead without being heard.

Ancaster made further international news in March when 22-year-old Karim Baratov, who lived what police described as a lavish lifestyle in Ancaster, was charged by the United States government for hacking into Yahoo email accounts. Baratov fought extradition to the United States in court until he relented and waived his right in August. He plead guilty in a San Francisco courtroom in November to one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse, and eight counts of identity theft. He will be sentenced Feb. 20, 2018.

Ancaster remains in the political spotlight after May's controversial Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas provincial Progressive Conservative nomination meeting. West Hamilton resident Ben Levitt won the contest, but second-place finisher Vikram Singh and third-place finisher Jeff Peller, both appealed the decision to the party’s executive. Party leader Patrick Brown dismissed their appeals. Singh promptly sought a judicial review of the nomination in court, which is scheduled to hold the hearing the week of Feb. 5, 2018. Singh and Peller both allege that the voting was suspicious and involved ballot stuffing.

Locally, a few decisions that were made will impact how Ancaster residents vote. In December, the Ontario Municipal Board released a 43-page decision that eliminates the mostly rural area of Ward 14 and creates a new Ward 14 on the west Mountain. A portion of the former Ward 14 will be absorbed by Ancaster under a proposed ward boundary structure, with the other half going to Dundas. Hamilton councillors decided not to appeal the decision.

The Ontario Municipal Board is also considering an appeal from Sonoma Homes to build a 19-unit condominium development on Wilson Street near Dalley Drive. Hamilton council rejected the rezoning application, but Sonoma Homes appealed the decision, which was supported by Ancaster Coun. Lloyd Ferguson.

Ancaster in 2017 remains a popular development area, with land being gobbled up for residential homes. Council only recently approved a 380-unit residential facility at the corner of Golf Links Road and Southcote Road over the strenuous objections of residents who are concerned more traffic will clog their already busy roads.

Ancaster residents received some good news in 2017, especially with the announcement the provincial government was providing $3 million for the proposed Ancaster Arts Centre on Wilson Street. The community fundraising campaign to raise an additional $3 million is nearing its targets, and all eyes will be on the federal government if it will provide the remaining $3 million for the $12-million project. Construction could begin in 2018.

Also Ancaster residents applauded the opening of the Ancaster Aquatic Centre in late fall after it had been closed for most of 2017 for $1.3 million in renovations. The work involved a new entrance area, washrooms and change rooms.

Meanwhile, the Ancaster residents can breathe a sigh of relief that Wilson Street from Rousseaux to Highway 403 is finally completed with the last section opened late in November. Ferguson has promised that as long as he is councillor, no further work will be done on that road.