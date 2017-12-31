Changes at Albion Falls to be studied in 2018

The environmental assessment would take the longest of the three, but should wrap up by the end of 2018, she said.

Barring any problems — such as finding a rare species or an ancient settlement — construction on a staircase and viewing platform near the base of the falls could begin in 2019.

That’s assuming council gives its OK and funding is found for the project, which Graham has estimated at about $1.2 million.

Graham does have funding in hand to design the access, so it will run concurrent to the necessary studies.

“As we’re getting the information back from these studies we can keep moving forward with the detailed design,” she says.

Graham says she doesn’t have a preconceived notion of what it will look like, but knows what she wants to achieve.

“The goal is to design and install something that allows people to have the experience they want without climbing into the falls,” she says.

“We’re trying to make it a safe access so you can go down there, you can feel the spray, you can take your pictures but you don’t end up stuck down there or slipping and falling or any of the impacts that we’ve seen over the last few years.”

The Niagara Escarpment Commission and Hamilton Conservation Authority also have input on the project and may limit how close a viewing platform can be built to the cascade.

Graham says she also wants to minimize the impact on the natural environment, which has taken a beating from people making their own paths down through the gorge.

“We’re not going to be able to stop everybody,” she says. “If someone is determined to get into the falls, I don’t know that we’re going to necessarily stop that, but I feel like if we provide the experience that people are looking for, then that’s the goal.”

