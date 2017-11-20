Seasons Stoney Creek cuts the ribbon at new retirement residence

Seasons Stoney Creek welcomed guests to help celebrate a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its newly-opened retirement community at 8 Shoreview Pl., near Millen and North Service roads on Nov. 20.

The 105-suite residence opened its doors for the first time in September and is now approaching full occupancy. Some premium suites are still available.

Along with a wide range of amenities, many suites feature scenic views of Lake Ontario.

Seasons operates 11 retirement homes in Ontario, nine in Alberta and has others in various stages of development. The Stoney Creek location plans to open a memory care unit sometime next year.