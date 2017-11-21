Sign signals shovels in ground soon for Nora Frances Henderson high school

The first sign of construction on the Hamilton public school board’s long-awaited new Mountain high school sprang from the ground last week.

But a sign — measuring 12 feet by 8 feet and touting the future location of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School — is all it was.

There won’t be any work on an actual construction at the Upper Sherman and Rymal site until at least next summer.

A stormwater management plan was recently resubmitted to the city for site plan approval for the 1,250-student school, said director of education Manny Figueiredo.