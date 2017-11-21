Sign signals shovels in ground soon for Nora Frances Henderson high school

The first sign of construction on the Hamilton public school board’s long-awaited new Mountain high school sprang from the ground last week.
But a sign — measuring 12 feet by 8 feet and touting the future location of Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School — is all it was.
There won’t be any work on an actual construction at the Upper Sherman and Rymal site until at least next summer.
A stormwater management plan was recently resubmitted to the city for site plan approval for the 1,250-student school, said director of education Manny Figueiredo.
He said the board hopes that is final step in a process that began more than five years ago and the project can be tendered in the spring.
The new high school was promised by the board in 2012 following a 15-month-long school closure process. Trustees voted to close Barton, Hill Park and Mountain high schools in favour of a new school south of the Linc to open in September 2015.
But without land in hand, negotiations for a parcel to build on and, subsequently, preparing a plan to service the site caused several delays in the projected opening date.
The latest estimate from the board is that students will enter the school in the winter of 2020 at the earliest.
